Tons of Tiles are one of the leading online tile retailers in the UK. Importing the best quality products directly from leading factories in Europe allows us to operate at sensible margins meaning the savings get passed onto you.

Whilst maintaining a product range full of popular and classic styles we take a great pride in bringing our customers 'on trend' designs. We appreciate most people want to see, feel and hold a tile before making decisions therefore our sample service is perfect. All samples are 99p with Free Postage and Packaging.

All orders are sent out from our distribution centre in Plymouth and you can make the most of your delivery by adding all adhesives, grout, sealers & tools to the same order

At ToT our mission is simple 'We aim to provide our customers with tiles that create a real design statement with a customer service experience to match'

Team ToT