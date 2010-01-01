Your browser is out-of-date.

Suzanne Goodwin
Textiles & Upholstery in Dublin 15
    INDIGO CRINKLED PAPER PRINT CUSHION
    INDIGO CRINKLED PAPER PRINT CUSHION
    MELLO YELLOW CRINKLED PAPER PRINT CUSHION
    MELLO YELLOW CRINKLED PAPER PRINT CUSHION
    LUMINOUS LILLY AND VIOLET CUSHION
    LUMINOUS LILLY AND VIOLET CUSHION
    LUMINOUS LILY & VIOLET CUSHION
    Show all 7 projects

    Suzanne Goodwin established her design studio in London in 2010 after many years of working as a designer at the forefront of the fashion industry alongside designers such as Isaac Mizrahi and John Rocha.

    Originally from Ireland Suzanne came to London in the early 1990s to study Fashion Womenswear at the Royal College of Art.

    After graduating she moved to New York and worked for Isaac Mizrahi.

    She has extensive experience of working within the luxury end of the fashion Industry in many cities through out the World including London, New York, Milan and Dublin.

    Suzanne is known for her highly innovative, colourful and contemporary fabrics and Soft Interiors Collection.

    Since 2010 her distinctive digital prints and products have caught the interest of buyers and press from some of Londons most prestigious stores and UK publications.

    In 2012 Suzanne was invited by Heals to design an exclusive range of Bed linen as part of their Heals Discovers 2012 Collection.

    Services
    • Creating cool
    • colourful contemporary fabrics and interior products.
    Service areas
    Dublin
    Address
    Collegewood, Castleknock
    D 15 Dublin 15
    United Kingdom
    www.suzannegoodwin.com
