MS Lighting Design
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (7)
    Surrey

    We help clients create beautiful homes. Working with all parties involved we overcome the common problems with lighting and produce beautiful designs which excite and amaze our clients. We are independent lighting designers who will give you impartial advice and designs, ensuring your project runs smoothly and you finish with an interior which makes people to spend all their time at home. 

    Services
    • Independent Lighting Design
    • Consultation
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Highly Commended—Lux Awards
    Address
    E148-149 Riverside Business Centre, Haldane Place
    SW18 4UQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037405401 www.mslightingdesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Laszlo Czilli
    I have been working together with MSLD on various projects @RDA Architects and it was delightful to have their expertise in lighting. The whole team is very professional and have a great design and technical knowlege. I can only recommend this company and if you have an ongoing project, it is a clear added value to have them on board.
    7 months ago
    Simon
    Marcus and Vanessa helped us out very promptly with a rather last-minute request for input on our living room & hallway refurbishment. We are delighted with the outcome. Vanessa's design really lifted the project to the next level and fulfilled the brief perfectly. She and Marcus also provided us with excellent and support throughout the project. Recommended.
    11 months ago
    Craig Adams
    MS Lighting provided sound advice for my DIY garden lighting project. From material selection to technical queries the team were quick to respond and more than happy to help. They understood my requirements and made innovative alternative suggestions which i ultimately adopted for a stunning garden lighting outcome. We now have a wonderful inviting outside space. Thanks again.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
