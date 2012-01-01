Plexiform is an Italian company that for nearly 50 years, has been designing, manufacturing and selling high quality, reliable and high technological content lighting fixtures.

Acquired by RossiniGroup in 2012, the company, strong on its history and its roots, is growing with a progressive and continuous expansion on an international scale, by consolidating its know-how in the field. The membership in the group, leading manufacturer of lighting fixtures and on the market for 85 years, brought Plexiform to be managed with a managerial approach and a direction geared at making the ‘being Italian’ a characteristic to be exported abroad.

From ideas to design, from prototyping to industrialization, from production to sale, everything is Made in Italy.

Plexiform is part of a large project where synergy and cooperation are essential and required elements to address challenges and respond to all demands of the current market.

For this reason in 2013 new headquarters in Liscate (MI) were inaugurated: a modern structure with a warehouse equipped with radio frequency that allows rapid and efficient fulfilment of orders.

The product catalogue is divided into several types of LED lighting with the ability to create custom products, tailor-made.

Plexiform provides architects, lighting designers and installers with innovative solutions, which comply with industry standards EN 60598, characterized by high lighting performance not to mention the reduction in consumption, the visual comfort and the emotional role of light.

The lighting fixtures, ideal for office, retail and residential environment, are tested in business laboratories with the help and support of LEDs manufacturers. Internal certification EN ISO 9001: 2008 and qualified providers allow to reach high quality standards and to confirm Made in Italy as an excellence brand.

In April 2015 the brand, under the guidance of RossiniGroup, presented to the public of Euroluce with a new catalogue released during the fair, which contains a number of proposals designed around the peculiarities of the LED itself, both high and low power. 14 new families of LED products, a real turning point for Plexiform that, in addition to novelties, continues to offer historical articles re-engineered to accommodate the LED source.

New articles are designed to combine the most advanced technology and aesthetics, small size and excellent performance with the goal of providing its customers with quality products at 360°. The lines are essential, clean, minimal; modern and refined shapes with finishes that widen the architectural offer of the brand.

These are the foundations of Plexiform; an important past and a gaze always looking at the future.

Plexiform, it's a r-evolution.