Urban Metalworks
Furniture & Accessories in Wakefield
Reviews (1)
    Velociraptor
    Steel And Ash Wood Bookcase
    Solid Oak And Steel Loop Leg Bench
    Glass and Steel Coffee Table
    Side Table 5

    Urban Metalworks is a new business making handmade furniture in West Yorkshire and is run by husband and wife team, Lee and Vanessa.

    Lee has run his own industrial fabrication business for several years, building bespoke pieces for factories and warehouses that are robust, heavy duty and stand the test of time. Vanessa has always had a love of working with wood and an eye for design. When they were searching for some nice unusual pieces of furniture for their own home and they couldn't find what they wanted at an affordable price, they decided to design and make their own. A lot of their friends loved their individual pieces and felt that marrying both glass and wood with steel was a perfect combination - hence Urban Metalworks was launched.

    Services
    Design and Furniture manufacture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Studio 2 Art House Drury Lane
    WF1 2TE Wakefield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7967697224 urbanmetalworks.co.uk

    Reviews

    Luke Page
    over 2 years ago
