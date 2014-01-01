Your browser is out-of-date.

Bisca Staircases
Staircases & Railings in Helmsley North Yorkshire
    • 7332 - Oak Cantilever Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood Wood effect
    7332 - Oak Cantilever Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
    7332 - Oak Cantilever Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood Wood effect
    7332 - Oak Cantilever Staircase
    4359 - Feature Staircase with Floating Treads, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood Wood effect
    4359 - Feature Staircase with Floating Treads, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood Wood effect
    4359 - Feature Staircase with Floating Treads, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Wood Wood effect
    4359 - Feature Staircase with Floating Treads
    5542 - Feature Helical Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Marble White
    5542 - Feature Helical Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Marble White
    5542 - Feature Helical Staircase
    6728 - Feature Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Copper/Bronze/Brass Wood effect
    6728 - Feature Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Copper/Bronze/Brass Wood effect
    6728 - Feature Staircase
    7184 - Feature Staircase , Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal White
    7184 - Feature Staircase , Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal Wood effect
    7184 - Feature Staircase , Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal White
    7184 - Feature Staircase
    6707 - Feature Helical Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal Wood effect
    6707 - Feature Helical Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal Wood effect
    6707 - Feature Helical Staircase, Bisca Staircases Bisca Staircases Stairs Metal Wood effect
    6707 - Feature Helical Staircase
    Show all 58 projects

    Bisca design and manufacture one off staircases for clients who believe in investing in the longevity of beautiful commissions.  Bisca has built an enviable reputation for creating beautiful, handcrafted and high quality commissions that will always be a pleasure to look at and withstand the test of time.

    Services
    • New staircases
    • staircase restorations
    • Balustrades
    • glass balustrades
    • staircase design
    • staircase manufacture
    Service areas
    • UK & Global
    • London
    • Scotland
    • Mainland Europe
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Dubai
    • Bahamas
    • Sweden
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Company awards
    • Build It 2013 Winners
    • Build It 2014 Shortlisted
    • Build It 2015 Winners
    • Build It 2016 Shortlisted
    • York Design Awards 2015 for Craftsmanship
    • Northern Design Awards 2015 Best Product Design
    • Northern Design Awards 2016 Best Product Design
    Address
    Bisca House, Sawmill Lane
    YO62 5DQ Helmsley North Yorkshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1439771702 www.bisca.co.uk
