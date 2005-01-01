Your browser is out-of-date.

Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist
Artists & Artisans in Guildford, Surrey
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Silver Flames, Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist ArtworkSculptures
    Silver Flames
    Gullfloss
    Undulation Group 1
    Surge
    Collapse, Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist ArtworkSculptures Glass Grey
    Collapse
    Deep Space Vessel, Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist Lisa Pettibone Glass Artist ArtworkSculptures Glass Yellow
    Deep Space Vessel
    Lisa Pettibone creates complex sculptural wall pieces and objects from kiln-formed glass. Revealing the power of natural forces, she fuses and bends glass into extraordinary forms often displayed in components. Exhibiting internationally she also works to commission for interior designers and architects and has completed two public commissions for the National Trust UK. Visit www.pettibone.co.uk 

    Services
    • Free standing
    • wall-based and outdoor glass sculpture
    Service areas
    • Guildford, Gomshall
    • Guildford, Surrey
    • All across the UK
    • EU
    • Surrey
    Company awards
    Shortlisted for The Open West 2014Shortlisted for the National Open Art Prize 2014National Trust commission for The Vyne near Basingstoke, Hampshire 2013National Trust commission for the Henry Fox Talbot Museum at Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire 2012Takafuji International Art Award 2005, Japan
    Address
    The Laurels, Goose Green
    GU59LL Guildford, Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1483203328 www.pettibone.co.uk

    Reviews

    SD MANEGEMENT
    lLisa is a very talented artist . the pieces i commissioned from her are both eye catching and enhance the room space. There isnt a vistor who hasnt asked about them as they see each piece. 
    over 5 years ago
