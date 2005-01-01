Lisa Pettibone creates complex sculptural wall pieces and objects from kiln-formed glass. Revealing the power of natural forces, she fuses and bends glass into extraordinary forms often displayed in components. Exhibiting internationally she also works to commission for interior designers and architects and has completed two public commissions for the National Trust UK. Visit www.pettibone.co.uk
- Free standing
- wall-based and outdoor glass sculpture
- Guildford, Gomshall
- Guildford, Surrey
- All across the UK
- EU
- Surrey
- Shortlisted for The Open West 2014Shortlisted for the National Open Art Prize 2014National Trust commission for The Vyne near Basingstoke, Hampshire 2013National Trust commission for the Henry Fox Talbot Museum at Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire 2012Takafuji International Art Award 2005, Japan
The Laurels, Goose Green
GU59LL Guildford, Surrey
United Kingdom
+44-1483203328 www.pettibone.co.uk