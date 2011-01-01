Based in London, Magpie is the brainchild of designer Nicky Sloan and was created in 2011 to cater to a gap Nicky had spotted in the homewares market for nostalgic, colourful, mix and match tableware and home accessories. Nicky launched Magpie with a range of ceramics based on her love of British design from the last century. Since then, Magpie has grown steadily, both in the design ranges it offers and the customers who stock it.

Magpie has focused on ranges with a distinctly British edge, nostalgically evoking childhood trips to the seaside, teatime with the grandparents, camping trips to the woods and an unwavering love for the flora and fauna found within the British Isles. Collaborating with numerous artists, both upcoming and established, Magpie, like its feathered namesake, is an inveterate gatherer and hoarder who is fast becoming a familiar part of the retail landscape and now boasts over 500 unique products.

Magpie’s love of nature extends to their methods of manufacture and everything they make is suitable for vegans. Their products are all cruelty free without compromising on their design. So Magpie ceramics are all made from porcelain, which uses a mixture of three clays, kaolin, quartz, and feldspar. Magpie do not use bone china, which is made from 50% animal bone, burnt and then ground up and mixed with the clay. All their bags and purses are made from animal friendly cotton, pleather and polypropylene. All their cards and notebooks are made from 100% recycled paper.