Spencer Interiors offer a high end Interior design service based in the North West.

With over 20 years experience we have come to realise that to create a space both functional and visually satisfying the first is understanding our clients and their needs.

Working closely with local tradesman and our vast library of fabrics and wall covering books we cover all aspects of any sized project giving a professional and bespoke service. Using tools such as- moods boards, floor plans and drawings to help ensure we are truly fulfilling the brief given and completing all aspects of the scheme to the standards our clients expect.

Whether looking for the full interior service or specific touches of this we are happy to cater to any budget and provide our expertise when doing so.Priding ourselves on ensuring our clients are happy and hassle free from our first consultation to installation.