Maria Spencer Interiors LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Warrington
Reviews (2)
    • Spencer Interiors offer a high end Interior design service based in the North West.

    With over 20 years experience we have come to realise that to create a space both functional and visually satisfying the first is understanding our clients and their needs.

    Working closely with local tradesman and our vast library of fabrics and wall covering books we cover all aspects of any sized project giving a professional and bespoke service. Using tools such as- moods boards, floor plans and drawings to help ensure we are truly fulfilling the brief given and completing all aspects of the scheme to the standards our clients expect. 

    Whether looking for the full interior service or specific touches of this we are happy to cater to any budget and provide our expertise when doing so.Priding ourselves on ensuring our clients are happy and hassle free from our first consultation to installation.

    Services
    Conception to Implementation | Space Planning | Soft furnishings | Upholstery | Installation | Product sourcing and procurement.
    Service areas
    • north west
    • Across the UK and Worldwide.
    • Warrington
    Address
    1 Penketh Road
    wa5 2te Warrington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1925963854 www.spencer-interiors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Conreen
    Ive known Maria from both personal and mostly in a professional way. we have worked together on countless projects and have seen and experienced Spencer Interiors total quality service from start to finsh and incredible aftersales. There is so much on offer from quality furnishings to colour schemes and brilliant ideas and creations that make any project look amazing. Extremely knowledgable company. superb in every way
    5 months ago
    Ronnie Ince
    Very nice shop. Doesn't sell your average furniture. A BIG step up from ikea
    about 5 years ago
