We at William and Watson are truly of the opinion that every home is designed with a rare integrity. Whether you’re on a journey to find the perfect lamp, or simply just looking for lighting accessories to add onto existing décor, it’s a guarantee we will help you find the ideal item you had in mind. From vintage light bulbs to cables, to ceiling roses to holders- William and Watson has it. Every piece we have to offer has depth and personality in it; everything has our soul and a story to tell. Our unique range will leave you feeling satisfied, and before you know it, coming back for more.