William and Watson
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (5)
    • Fabric Lighting Cables, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Fabric Lighting Cables, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Fabric Lighting Cables, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Fabric Lighting Cables
    Ceiling Rose Set - Lighting Pendant, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Ceiling Rose Set - Lighting Pendant, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Ceiling Rose Set - Lighting Pendant, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Ceiling Rose Set - Lighting Pendant
    Vintage LED Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage LED Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage LED Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage LED Light Bulbs
    Vintage Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Light Bulbs, William and Watson William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Light Bulbs
    Hanging Lights, William and Watson William and Watson Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Hanging Lights, William and Watson William and Watson Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Hanging Lights

    We at William and Watson are truly of the opinion that every home is designed with a rare integrity. Whether you’re on a journey to find the perfect lamp, or simply just looking for lighting accessories to add onto existing décor, it’s a guarantee we will help you find the ideal item you had in mind. From vintage light bulbs to cables, to ceiling roses to holders- William and Watson has it. Every piece we have to offer has depth and personality in it; everything has our soul and a story to tell. Our unique range will leave you feeling satisfied, and before you know it, coming back for more.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden
    WC@H 9JQ London
    United Kingdom
    www.williamandwatson.com

    Reviews

    Betty Robinson
    Excellent collections of decorative lights and the prices are very genuine
    almost 4 years ago
    Tahereh Niku
    Great service and lovely products. Very satisfied so far.
    almost 4 years ago
    Babou Bibi
    I really enjoyed working with W &W. I had a good experience from start to finish. delivery was on time and I had no issues in the process. Great service ..great people!
    almost 7 years ago
