Salthouse &amp; Peppermongers
Online Shops in Ayr
    Himalayan Salt Blocks
    Himalayan Salt Blocks
    Peppermongers Gift Set - Classic
    Peppermongers Gift Set - Classic
    Peppermongers Gift Set - Exotic
    Peppermongers Gift Set - Exotic
    Salthouse Collection Box - Ruby
    Salthouse Collection Box - Ruby
    Salthouse Collection Box - Quirky
    Salthouse Collection Box - Quirky
    Salthouse Collection Box - British
    Salthouse Collection Box - British
    The Full Salt and Pepper Monty.

    Salthouse Peppermongers, the UK experts in world gourmet salt and pepper – each one lovingly handpicked and brought back for the cook keen to cross the flavour frontier from standard to specialist.

    Helium and sparks, orange juice and toothpaste – some things are best kept apart. But some things just go together like peas and carrots or love and marriage – and in the world of condiments the obvious power couple are salt and pepper. So when two passionate cooks met after years of travel and taste adventures they set up shop with a range of 60 pinch-perfect seasonings and a story to tell. 

    Salt House has an 140 year history which began on the high seas shipping salt andspices back to the UK from the exotic lands. Peppermongers, the product of a foodentrepreneur with a inextinguishable passion for fiery spice. Individually each has earned acclaim in food circles as featured on Saturday Kitchen, championed by Nigel Slater, Rachel Khoo, Fuchsia Dunlop and stocked in Selfridges, Harvey Nichols andJamie Oliver’s Recipease. Together, they offer the most unique collection ofcondiments in the UK for kitchens big and small. 

    Sizzle and season on a Himalayan salt cooking block, a souvenir from the mountains of Pakistan, or add zing to Chinese cooking with the finest Sichuan flower pepper. There’s a world of gastronomic gifts to deliver to your door. 

    Once you’ve tasted great salt and pepper – it’s black and white, there is simply no going back.

    Services
    Salt & Pepper
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Europe
    Address
    North Harbour
    KA8 8AE Ayr
    United Kingdom
    +44-1292292018 www.salthouseandpeppermongers.com
