Rive Roshan
Designers in Amsterdam
    Hyatt Regency Amsterdam , Rive Roshan Rive Roshan Eclectic style clinics
    +7
    Hyatt Regency Amsterdam
    Loom Bound special edition for Aram Gallery

    Rive Roshan is a design studio working on the cusp of graphic, interior and product design. The studio is run by Dutch designer Ruben de la Rive Box and Iranian-Australian designer Golnar Roshan.

    The studio explores innovative use of materials and colour to design tactile, flexible and engaging products for a mobile generation. A deep interest in colour, texture and materiality leads to an aesthetic of raw beauty. Rive Roshan also works on commissions. In the past the two partners have designed for Tord Boontje, Tom Dixon, Hyatt Hotels, Wedgwood, Marcel Wanders and others. Rive Roshan’s work has been on show at Les Musée des Arts Decoratifs Paris, Powerhouse Museum Sydney, Shanghai Museum of Glass among a range of Design exhibitions around the world including Milan Design Week, Maison & Objet, Istanbul Design Week and London Design Festival.

    Services
    Bespoke Design, product design, and Graphic Design
    Service areas
    Bespoke Designs, London, and Amsterdam
    Address
    Silodam 112
    1013AS Amsterdam
    Netherlands
    +31-203682350 www.riveroshan.com
