Rive Roshan is a design studio working on the cusp of graphic, interior and product design. The studio is run by Dutch designer Ruben de la Rive Box and Iranian-Australian designer Golnar Roshan.

The studio explores innovative use of materials and colour to design tactile, flexible and engaging products for a mobile generation. A deep interest in colour, texture and materiality leads to an aesthetic of raw beauty. Rive Roshan also works on commissions. In the past the two partners have designed for Tord Boontje, Tom Dixon, Hyatt Hotels, Wedgwood, Marcel Wanders and others. Rive Roshan’s work has been on show at Les Musée des Arts Decoratifs Paris, Powerhouse Museum Sydney, Shanghai Museum of Glass among a range of Design exhibitions around the world including Milan Design Week, Maison & Objet, Istanbul Design Week and London Design Festival.