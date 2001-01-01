Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd
Online Shops in Ely
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Corda Hammock, Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd GardenFurniture
    Corda Hammock, Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd GardenFurniture
    Corda Hammock, Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd Hammock Heaven/My Pashmina Ltd GardenFurniture
    +1
    Corda Hammock

    HammockHeaven.co.uk is part of Mypashmina Ltd which is owned by Paul and Caroline King.

    We have been retailing hammocks online in the UK since 2003. Now, we are the largest retailer of hammocks online in the UK. We have also been retailing pashminas and cashmere knitwear online (Mypashmina) since 2001. In February 2006 we relocated our head office to Gothenburg, Sweden. (seewww.hamaca.se for our Swedish website). Our distribution center is located near Nottingham, in the middle of England. Our business is growing due to our consistently good customer service, and when you call us you will always get through to a real person.

    Services
    • Hammocks and Accessories
    • rugs
    Service areas
    Ely
    Company awards
    Largest Hammock site in the UK
    Address
    CB6 3PU Ely
    United Kingdom
    +44-2081230557 www.hammockheaven.co.uk
      Add SEO element