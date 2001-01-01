HammockHeaven.co.uk is part of Mypashmina Ltd which is owned by Paul and Caroline King.

We have been retailing hammocks online in the UK since 2003. Now, we are the largest retailer of hammocks online in the UK. We have also been retailing pashminas and cashmere knitwear online (Mypashmina) since 2001. In February 2006 we relocated our head office to Gothenburg, Sweden. (seewww.hamaca.se for our Swedish website). Our distribution center is located near Nottingham, in the middle of England. Our business is growing due to our consistently good customer service, and when you call us you will always get through to a real person.