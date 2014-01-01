DC Aquariums is based in Bonnybridge in Central Scotland, our staff have worked in the aquarium manufacturing and aquatics industries for over 10 years. After concentrating on aquarium manufacturing for the last 6 years we have built up a great reputation all over the UK in supplying quality aquariums at affordable prices.

We have supplied and installed aquariums all over the UK to both private and commercial customers including Deep Sea World and the aquarium in Gleneagles hotel for the Ryder Cup.