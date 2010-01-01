Interior textile brand Thorody produce hand screen-printed fabrics,

accessories and wallpaper from a studio in Bermondsey, London. Designers Vicky Putler and Theo Sykes formed Thorody in 2010. Since that time the company has gone from strength to strength building a reputation for quality, originality and craftsmanship.

Thorody’s all-over designs reflect a love of modernism infused with a hint of 21st century South East London. Thorody love pattern, repetition, geometrical visual playfulness and repetition. Resolutely analogue in their approach, they embrace formalism, avantgarde jazz and other abstract notions.

Thorody care about sustainability. The flax for the Belgian linen is grown within 20 miles of the mill. Vicky and Theo print by hand using water based pigments and all sewing takes place in London and the South East.

Thorody work regularly with high-end interior designers providing fabric for curtains, blinds and upholstery. Thorody fabrics and products are available from www.thorody.com and a select number of stockists.