Studio Kiran Singh
Interior Designers & Decorators in Watford
    Ole Vigs Gate
    Ole Vigs Gate, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
    Ole Vigs Gate, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
    +8
    Ole Vigs Gate
    Apartment London, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
    Apartment London, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
    Apartment London, Studio Kiran Singh Studio Kiran Singh
    +9
    Apartment London

    Award winning Interior Designer, Interior & Property Stylist from Norway, now based in London - specialising in Inspirational, Colourful High-End Residential & Hospitality Interiors.

    She has worked for design consultancies in Norway, UK & India with many diverse commissions ranging from the simplest of designs on a limited budget to grand establishments with an open purse. Graduate from MI & Norsk Interiør Skole from Norway with over 15 years of experience within the industry. I am the founder and Editor-in-Chief of My Unique Home; Online Design Magazine & Inspiration for your home. I run various Afternoon and Evening Design Classes and 1-day Design Master Class for those who are passionate about interiors and want to learn how to transform their house in to their dream home. "Interiors are my passion. I love colourful interiors blended with different cultures. I find these very inspiring. Being born and brought up in Norway, with Indian origin - my Signature Style is Fusion Design - Mix of East & West. I believe in my saying; 'Colour adds Life to lIving' which is so true! What would we do without colours?"

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Watford
    Address
    Byewaters Estate
    WD18 8WJ Watford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7920226190 www.kiransingh.london
