Award winning Interior Designer, Interior & Property Stylist from Norway, now based in London - specialising in Inspirational, Colourful High-End Residential & Hospitality Interiors.

She has worked for design consultancies in Norway, UK & India with many diverse commissions ranging from the simplest of designs on a limited budget to grand establishments with an open purse. Graduate from MI & Norsk Interiør Skole from Norway with over 15 years of experience within the industry. I am the founder and Editor-in-Chief of My Unique Home; Online Design Magazine & Inspiration for your home. I run various Afternoon and Evening Design Classes and 1-day Design Master Class for those who are passionate about interiors and want to learn how to transform their house in to their dream home. "Interiors are my passion. I love colourful interiors blended with different cultures. I find these very inspiring. Being born and brought up in Norway, with Indian origin - my Signature Style is Fusion Design - Mix of East & West. I believe in my saying; 'Colour adds Life to lIving' which is so true! What would we do without colours?"