bobo kids
Kids & Nursery in London
    Girls' Bedroom Ideas

    bobo kids is a luxury boutique for designer kids furniture, homewares, accessories, interiors & artwork in London.Located at 29 Elystan Street SW3 3NT close to London's Chelsea Green, bobo kids stocks an eclectic mix of modern, vintage inspired and designer homewares for children and babies, including contemporary furniture from European and American designers, children's beds, wardrobes, storage, art, accessories, furnishings and gifts, many of which are exclusive to the UK.

    Services
    interior design service
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • London
    Address
    29 Elystan St
    SW3 3NT London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078381020 www.bobokids.co.uk
