• Manufacturers & importers • FSC Certified – fully reputable • Personal guidance • Wide planks - up to 450mm • Huge choice of woods, stains and finishes • Fully bespoke and tailored • Residential & commercial • Industrial properties & schools • 12-years’ experience • Parquet & panels • No mess, no fuss • Fully insured • 100% satisfaction • Fully trained • Modern equipment • Full warranty • Superior waxes and oils • Stains and natural finishes • No dust or mess