Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hitt Oak
Flooring in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • • Manufacturers & importers • FSC Certified – fully reputable • Personal guidance • Wide planks - up to 450mm • Huge choice of woods, stains and finishes • Fully bespoke and tailored • Residential & commercial • Industrial properties & schools • 12-years’ experience • Parquet & panels • No mess, no fuss • Fully insured • 100% satisfaction • Fully trained • Modern equipment • Full warranty • Superior waxes and oils • Stains and natural finishes • No dust or mess

    Services
    • ​Bespoke flooring
    • Installation
    • sanding & renovation.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and London
    Address
    10 park parade
    w39bd London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088961900
      Add SEO element