Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SOAP designs
Furniture & Accessories in St Austell
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Venus Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs Dining roomTables
    Venus Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs Modern dining room
    Venus Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs KitchenTables & chairs
    +4
    Venus Table
    Timor Bar Stool, SOAP designs SOAP designs KitchenTables & chairs
    Timor Bar Stool, SOAP designs SOAP designs Living roomStools & chairs
    Timor Bar Stool, SOAP designs SOAP designs Scandinavian style kitchen
    +13
    Timor Bar Stool
    Zinn Squared - Coffee Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs Living roomSide tables & trays
    Zinn Squared - Coffee Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs Multimedia roomFurniture
    Zinn Squared - Coffee Table, SOAP designs SOAP designs Living roomSide tables & trays
    +17
    Zinn Squared - Coffee Table
    House Hives by SOAP , SOAP designs SOAP designs Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    House Hives by SOAP , SOAP designs SOAP designs Multimedia roomStorage
    House Hives by SOAP , SOAP designs SOAP designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +10
    House Hives by SOAP

    Commercial and residential furniture services

     We produce high quality contemporary furniture and products using ethical sustainable materials for  today's modern homes and businesses.   Locally we offer fitted furniture solutions for both commercial businesses and private residential homes.   Nationally we can offer you a range of our stock designs to suit your needs or build to your bespoke dimensions and designs.   CNC cutting services are also available. Need something prototyped? get in contact.   We really love what we do and create here at SOAP, and we hope you do.

    Services
    • Furniture sales
    • bespoke design and manufacturing services
    • Prototyping
    • Sustainable Design
    Service areas
    • Cornwall
    • United Kingdom
    • South West of England
    Address
    Unit 2 Goonvean Industrial Units
    PL26 7EA St Austell
    United Kingdom
    +44172633708007446262364 www.sumofallparts.co.uk

    Reviews

    Henry Tidd
    Fantastic furniture design and manufacturing studio based in Cornwall. Full design and build services for commercial businesses and residential homes. CNC cutting services also available on an hourly rate.
    over 7 years ago
      Add SEO element