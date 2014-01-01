Your browser is out-of-date.

Workshop Interiors
Interior Architects in Hemington
Reviews (0)
    English Oak Dining Table, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Dining roomTables
    English Oak Dining Table, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Dining roomTables
    English Oak Dining Table, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Dining roomTables
    English Oak Dining Table
    Farmhouse Bathroom, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Farmhouse Bathroom, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Farmhouse Bathroom, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Farmhouse Bathroom
    Hallway Shaker Style Storage, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
    Hallway Shaker Style Storage, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
    Hallway Shaker Style Storage, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
    Hallway Shaker Style Storage
    Grade II Listed Bathroom Renovation, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Grade II Listed Bathroom Renovation, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Grade II Listed Bathroom Renovation, Workshop Interiors Workshop Interiors Classic style bathroom
    Grade II Listed Bathroom Renovation

    Designers and Makers of Bespoke Handcrafted Interiors, Furniture and Built in Joinery. Workshop Interiors was set up in 2013 & is run by David & Charlotte Pidgeon. Based in a beautiful barn near Norton St Philip the design studio & joinery workshop run side by side to create unique, well designed interiors and furniture with a high quality finish. Charlotte has over 8 years design experience & her strengths include building strong client relationships. From the early concept to the completion of the project she likes to work as closely as possible with the client to create a design which exceeds their expectations. Previous to forming Workshop Interiors David ran his own joinery business, making & designing bespoke pieces for numerous high-end residential & commercial clients. David always goes the extra mile, his love of materials & technical knowledge mean that he can offer unique & creative solutions, achieving excellent results for his clients. We love a challenge, no matter how big or how small, we are always happy to discuss your project with you.

    Services
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Built in Joinery
    • Interior Design
    • kitchen design
    • Kitchen Planning & Installation
    • Mood boards
    • lighting design
    • Bookcases and Library Shelving
    • space planning
    • Bedroom Furniture
    • Children's Furniture
    • Dining Room Furniture
    • fitted bedrooms
    • kitchen furniture
    • Kitchen Makeovers
    • Oak Furniture
    Service areas
    • Bath
    • UK
    • Bristol
    • London. UK
    • Hemington
    Address
    The Old Granary, Highchurch Farm, Chickwell Lane
    BA3 5XT Hemington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1373834914 workshop-interiors.co.uk
