Designers and Makers of Bespoke Handcrafted Interiors, Furniture and Built in Joinery. Workshop Interiors was set up in 2013 & is run by David & Charlotte Pidgeon. Based in a beautiful barn near Norton St Philip the design studio & joinery workshop run side by side to create unique, well designed interiors and furniture with a high quality finish. Charlotte has over 8 years design experience & her strengths include building strong client relationships. From the early concept to the completion of the project she likes to work as closely as possible with the client to create a design which exceeds their expectations. Previous to forming Workshop Interiors David ran his own joinery business, making & designing bespoke pieces for numerous high-end residential & commercial clients. David always goes the extra mile, his love of materials & technical knowledge mean that he can offer unique & creative solutions, achieving excellent results for his clients. We love a challenge, no matter how big or how small, we are always happy to discuss your project with you.
- Services
- Bespoke furniture
- Built in Joinery
- Interior Design
- kitchen design
- Kitchen Planning & Installation
- Mood boards
- lighting design
- Bookcases and Library Shelving
- space planning
- Bedroom Furniture
- Children's Furniture
- Dining Room Furniture
- fitted bedrooms
- kitchen furniture
- Kitchen Makeovers
- Oak Furniture
- Show all 16 services
- Service areas
- Bath
- UK
- Bristol
- London. UK
- Hemington
- Address
-
The Old Granary, Highchurch Farm, Chickwell Lane
BA3 5XT Hemington
United Kingdom
+44-1373834914 workshop-interiors.co.uk