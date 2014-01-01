Designers and Makers of Bespoke Handcrafted Interiors, Furniture and Built in Joinery. Workshop Interiors was set up in 2013 & is run by David & Charlotte Pidgeon. Based in a beautiful barn near Norton St Philip the design studio & joinery workshop run side by side to create unique, well designed interiors and furniture with a high quality finish. Charlotte has over 8 years design experience & her strengths include building strong client relationships. From the early concept to the completion of the project she likes to work as closely as possible with the client to create a design which exceeds their expectations. Previous to forming Workshop Interiors David ran his own joinery business, making & designing bespoke pieces for numerous high-end residential & commercial clients. David always goes the extra mile, his love of materials & technical knowledge mean that he can offer unique & creative solutions, achieving excellent results for his clients. We love a challenge, no matter how big or how small, we are always happy to discuss your project with you.