Wilkinson King Architects is an award winning, design based practice which seeks to build imaginative, contemporary and environmentally sensitive architecture. The practice is led by the two partners Julian King and Chantal Wilkinson, who work with a team of talented and experienced architects to provide a high quality architectural service. Our portfolio of built work covers a broad range of project types and includes new build houses, residential extensions and refurbishments for private clients, as well as buildings for public institutions and local authorities, arts organisations, businesses and food and retail outlets. Our clients include the National Trust and English Heritage.

The practice has extensive experience with feasibility studies, outline and detailed planning applications, listed building consent and natural sites of scientific interest. We provide a full service from project inception to completion, liaising with the client to take control of project costs. We have much experience in contract management and have been involved in all types of building procurement. Please email us at architects@wilkinsonking.com