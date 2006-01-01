Wilkinson King Architects is an award winning, design based practice which seeks to build imaginative, contemporary and environmentally sensitive architecture. The practice is led by the two partners Julian King and Chantal Wilkinson, who work with a team of talented and experienced architects to provide a high quality architectural service. Our portfolio of built work covers a broad range of project types and includes new build houses, residential extensions and refurbishments for private clients, as well as buildings for public institutions and local authorities, arts organisations, businesses and food and retail outlets. Our clients include the National Trust and English Heritage.
The practice has extensive experience with feasibility studies, outline and detailed planning applications, listed building consent and natural sites of scientific interest. We provide a full service from project inception to completion, liaising with the client to take control of project costs. We have much experience in contract management and have been involved in all types of building procurement. Please email us at architects@wilkinsonking.com
- Services
- Full architectural service from full client briefing
- concept design and detail design
- through to construction and client handover.
- Service areas
- NORTHLONDON
- London and surrounding areas
- & all across the UK
- Italy and abroad
- Mauritius
- Company awards
- RIBA South East Regional Award 2015—Sussex House—Winner
- BD Architect of the Year Award—Sussex House—Shortlisted
- Kent Design Award -Dover Castle VAB—Finalist
- RIBA Award, Wessex Region, Baden-Powell Outdoor Centre—Winner
- CIAT Open Award for Technical Excellence, Baden-Powell Centre—2nd Prize
- The Wood Awards, Baden-Powell Outdoor Centre—Finalist
- RIBA Manser Medal , Esher House—Short listed
- RIBA Award 2006, South East Region, Esher House—Winner
- BD Architect of the Year Award, Single Dwelling—Winner
- Daily Telegraph and Home Builder Award—Winner
- Grand Designs Award, ‘New-build House’, Esher House -Finalist
- Ecola, European Architectural Award, Esher House—Short listed
- AJ/ Robin Ellis Small Project Award, Wimbledon House—2nd prize
- RIBA London Regional Awards, Wimbledon House—Short listed
- AJ/ Robin Ellis Small Project Award, Shirland Road—1st prize
- Show all 15 awards
- Address
-
Unit H Spectrum House, 32-34 Gordon House Road
NW5 1LP London
United Kingdom
+44-2072841975 www.wilkinsonking.com