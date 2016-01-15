Finch London is a bespoke kitchen and furniture company based in East London.

Our small team of skilled craftsmen and designers take on a variety of work from kitchens and fitted furniture to retail design and freestanding furniture. We use our knowledge and experiences of design to create beautiful bespoke furniture that is practical and durable. We use the finest materials to create bespoke pieces handmade to order and tailored to specific requirements by our specialist cabinet and furniture makers from our workshop in the UK. Each project is carefully considered from start to finish and we engage with Architects, Builders as well as directly with Clients so we are able to create a truly bespoke service that focuses on the individual. We take a keen interest in the environment and are constantly looking at ways at keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum. The materials we use, the production methods, delivery and waste are all considered for their environmental impact.