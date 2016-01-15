Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Finch London Ltd
Kitchen Planners in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Coldfall Avenue, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern living room Plywood
    Coldfall Avenue, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern living room Plywood
    Coldfall Avenue, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern living room
    +15
    Coldfall Avenue
    Chalcot Road, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Green
    Chalcot Road, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Green
    Chalcot Road, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Green
    +7
    Chalcot Road
    Belsize Park, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Grey
    Belsize Park, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Pink
    Belsize Park, Finch London Ltd Finch London Ltd Modern kitchen Pink
    +12
    Belsize Park

    Finch London is a bespoke kitchen and furniture company based in East London.
    Our small team of skilled craftsmen and designers take on a variety of work from kitchens and fitted furniture to retail design and freestanding furniture. We use our knowledge and experiences of design to create beautiful bespoke furniture that is practical and durable. We use the finest materials to create bespoke pieces handmade to order and tailored to specific requirements by our specialist cabinet and furniture makers from our workshop in the UK. Each project is carefully considered from start to finish and we engage with Architects, Builders as well as directly with Clients so we are able to create a truly bespoke service that focuses on the individual. We take a keen interest in the environment and are constantly looking at ways at keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum. The materials we use, the production methods, delivery and waste are all considered for their environmental impact.

    Services
    Bespoke Kitchen and Furniture Design. Residential snd commercial Projects
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    121 Skeltons Lane
    E10 5BS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7863335300 www.finchlondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    Maryam Wilson
    D, fRh, v, gzuzgzfCzczdtgzczczczczdzfzx, cfg, & __ z, z
    about 1 year ago
    James Munro
    about 5 years ago
    Helen Munro
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element