Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Specht Architects
Architects in Austin, Texas
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Barn, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
    Modern Barn, Specht Architects Specht Architects Country style houses
    Modern Barn, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern bathroom
    +10
    Modern Barn
    Meltzer Ames Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
    Meltzer Ames Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern style bedroom
    Meltzer Ames Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern dining room
    +5
    Meltzer Ames Loft
    Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
    Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
    +11
    Manhattan Micro-Loft
    New Canaan Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern pool
    New Canaan Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern pool
    New Canaan Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern houses
    +17
    New Canaan Residence
    West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern houses
    West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
    West Lake Hills Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +12
    West Lake Hills Residence
    Weston Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern pool
    Weston Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern houses
    Weston Residence, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern houses
    +13
    Weston Residence
    Show all 8 projects

    Specht Architects is an Architecture company with rigorous standards for modern design, the firm's award-winning work includes commercial, institutional and residential projects, as well as custom furniture. The firm is located in Austin, TX and maintains an office in New York.

    The firm has been honored with a number of design awards, including those from the Texas Society of Architects, New York AIA (American Institute of Architects), Austin AIA, and two Design Distinction awards from I.D. Magazine. The work of Specht Architects has been published in national and international publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, Metropolis, Architectural Record, Architecture, AD, Architectural Digest, Residential Architect, Interior Design, Texas Architect, Interiors, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Wired, New York Magazine, and W magazine, as well as on HGTV. 

    Under its former name, Specht Harpman, the firm was recognized in Wallpaper* magazine's Architects' Directory as one of the "top 50 up and coming architectural practices from around the world," and has been listed among the "Emerging Voices" by the Architectural League of New York, "Tastemakers" by House and Garden magazine, and as one of New York City's "Top 100" architects by New York Magazine.

    Service areas
    North America
    Company awards
    The firm has been honored with a number of design awards, including those from the Texas Society of Architects, New York AIA (American Institute of Architects), Austin AIA, and two Design Distinction awards from I.D. Magazine. The work of Specht Harpman has been published in many national and international publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, Metropolis, Architectural Record, Architecture, AD, Architectural Digest, Residential Architect, Interior Design, Texas Architect, Interiors, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Wired, New York Magazine, and W magazine, as well as on HGTV.
    Address
    5306 Middle Fiskville Rd., Suite A
    78751 Austin, Texas
    United States
    +1-5123827938 www.spechtarchitects.com
      Add SEO element