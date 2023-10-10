Specht Architects is an Architecture company with rigorous standards for modern design, the firm's award-winning work includes commercial, institutional and residential projects, as well as custom furniture. The firm is located in Austin, TX and maintains an office in New York.

The firm has been honored with a number of design awards, including those from the Texas Society of Architects, New York AIA (American Institute of Architects), Austin AIA, and two Design Distinction awards from I.D. Magazine. The work of Specht Architects has been published in national and international publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, Metropolis, Architectural Record, Architecture, AD, Architectural Digest, Residential Architect, Interior Design, Texas Architect, Interiors, The New York Times, The New York Times Magazine, Wired, New York Magazine, and W magazine, as well as on HGTV.

Under its former name, Specht Harpman, the firm was recognized in Wallpaper* magazine's Architects' Directory as one of the "top 50 up and coming architectural practices from around the world," and has been listed among the "Emerging Voices" by the Architectural League of New York, "Tastemakers" by House and Garden magazine, and as one of New York City's "Top 100" architects by New York Magazine.