One Foot Taller
Lighting in Haute Garonne
    • Ethel Inverse Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller KitchenLighting
    Ethel Inverse Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller Interior landscaping
    Ethel Inverse Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller Dining roomLighting
    +1
    Ethel Inverse Lampshade
    Ethel Standard Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller Interior landscaping
    Ethel Standard Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller Dining roomLighting
    Ethel Standard Lampshade, One Foot Taller One Foot Taller Interior landscaping
    +2
    Ethel Standard Lampshade

    One Foot Taller is a contemporary design company with a touch of mid-century modern retro chic. Here, you'll find the design, production and sale of elegant and sustainable lighting homeware and furniture...Elegant durable 3D.

    Services
    • Supply of our contemporary Lighting
    • Home Accessories and also designed-and-made-to-order Furniture.
    Service areas
    UK & Europe and haute garonne
    Company awards
    • Awards:
    • Conran and Liberty
    • Peugeot Design Awards
    • Blueprint Editor's Award at 100% Design
    • Press:
    • Ella Magazine (FR)
    • Elle Decoration
    • Frame
    • Blueprint
    • i-D
    • ID
    • International Design Yearbook
    • Conran Octopus Contemporary Furniture
    • etc
    • Show all 14 awards
    Address
    Quartier Maubourguet
    31580 Haute Garonne
    France
    +33-561889354 onefoottaller.com
    Legal disclosure

    One Foot Taller

    272 High Street

    Glasgow G4 0QT

    tel 08000751659

    Vat reg: GB 680 534 629

