One Foot Taller is a contemporary design company with a touch of mid-century modern retro chic. Here, you'll find the design, production and sale of elegant and sustainable lighting homeware and furniture...Elegant durable 3D.
- Services
- Supply of our contemporary Lighting
- Home Accessories and also designed-and-made-to-order Furniture.
- Service areas
- UK & Europe and haute garonne
- Company awards
- Awards:
- Conran and Liberty
- Peugeot Design Awards
- Blueprint Editor's Award at 100% Design
- Press:
- Ella Magazine (FR)
- Elle Decoration
- Frame
- Blueprint
- i-D
- ID
- International Design Yearbook
- Conran Octopus Contemporary Furniture
- etc
- Show all 14 awards
- Address
-
Quartier Maubourguet
31580 Haute Garonne
France
+33-561889354 onefoottaller.com
Legal disclosure
One Foot Taller
272 High Street
Glasgow G4 0QT
tel 08000751659
Vat reg: GB 680 534 629