Cairn Wood Design Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Carshalton
    • Children's Book of Poems, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Children's Book of Poems, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Children's Book of Poems, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Nursery/kid's roomToys
    Children's Book of Poems
    Framed Landscape Photographs, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Framed Landscape Photographs, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Framed Landscape Photographs, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Framed Landscape Photographs
    Kuksa Mug, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd HouseholdHomewares
    Kuksa Mug, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd KitchenKitchen utensils
    Kuksa Mug, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Dining roomDressers & sideboards
    Kuksa Mug
    Oak shelf, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomShelves
    Oak shelf, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomShelves
    Oak shelf, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Study/officeCupboards & shelving
    Oak shelf
    Trinket Box, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Trinket Box, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Trinket Box, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Trinket Box
    Exotic Bowl, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Exotic Bowl, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Exotic Bowl, Cairn Wood Design Ltd Cairn Wood Design Ltd HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Exotic Bowl

    We at Cairn Wood Design Ltd offer quality hand-crafted wood products to add a touch of rustic elegance to your home or office, yet in a modern style. These wooden designs also make affordable unique and welcome gifts for friends and family which will be cherished for years to come. Many items can be personalised to provide an everlasting message to a loved one. We also offer jewellery made from curly birch wood and finished in a selection of shapes and colours. Their unique design will appeal to many.

    Services
    Supply of handmade wooden products.
    Service areas
    Online
    Address
    SM5 Carshalton
    United Kingdom
    www.cairnwooddesign.co.uk
