We take our inspiration from the design and details of your home, whether you want to keep the style you currently have or are looking to achieve something different. We ensure features like cornice, architrave and door designs are taken into consideration and are incorporated into the furniture so that it sits beautifully into your home.

Skilled craftsmen make our furniture by hand using traditional cabinet making methods. All of our furniture is strong and built using a time honoured traditional frame construction. Drawers are constructed from solid Maple using dovetails front and back. Soft close drawer runners are always used as standard.

As part of our comprehensive service we can offer advice on all aspects of the project including: the most appropriate work surfaces, the best choice of flooring, ideas for lighting and suggest and source appliances that meet all of your needs. Our reliable team of tradespeople includes electricians, plumbers and plasterers. Other craftsmen can be brought in if need be. In short, we can offer a full project management service in order to ensure a totally smooth and seamless service.