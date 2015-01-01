Your browser is out-of-date.

Upcycled Creative
Lighting in Matlock
Reviews (8)
    The Palfrey - Derby
    The Palfrey - Derby

    Upcycled Creative; the original upcycling lighting and furniture company. We are a company based in Derbyshire, who specialise in making funky, functional, upcycled lights and furniture. 

    We wholeheartedly approve of recycling but we love upcycling. 

    Upcycling is the art of transforming unwanted items into something better and more beautiful, it’s kinder to the environment than recycling and the only limitation is imagination!  

    Upcycled Creative offer a multitude of lights, lamps and furniture to satisfy your needs for beautiful, striking décor whilst helping the environment… And it will give you truly unique products. 

    We design and produce lights and furniture for a range of people, from discerning individuals who love quality and uniqueness to restaurants, bars and cafes throughout the UK who are looking for the WOW factor.  

    Ambient bar and restaurant lighting is a must if you want your food, décor and atmosphere to be enjoyed by your customers. There’s nothing better than choosing a unique and original lamp or light fitting to make your bar, restaurant or café an interesting and fun place to be.  

    We maybe a small company but we are perfectly formed and our commitment to customer service is something we are very proud of. We will work with you to deliver inspirational, eco-friendly, bang on trend lighting and furniture from design to production to installation.  

    Our products are handmade in Derbyshire, we place the utmost importance on attention to detail at every stage and we wouldn’t send or delivery a product we weren’t proud of. 

    • Lighting
    • Furniture & Accessories
    UK, Worldwide, and Matlock
    Theo Paphitis #SBS—February 2015 
    2 St Johns Street, Wirksworth
    DE4 4DR Matlock
    United Kingdom
    +44-1629870871 www.upcycledcreative.co.uk

    Lauren Doherty
    Travelled from Manchester to Matlock for the light making course with two teens to find the place shut. I’ve had no email or call to cancel. Owner refuses to answer my calls, he still has the £190 I paid for the course. Awful customer service.
    3 months ago
    Fiona Joyce
    no answer to my calls - item still not received. DO NOT BUY FROM HERE
    about 1 month ago
    Daniel Dytrych
    I've worked alongside Lee, the creator of these amazing lights and furniture, and he's so good at what he does. Taking a bit of scrap and turning it into something useful takes creativity, and Lee is the man who has an eye for this. A true maker.
    over 5 years ago
