Love Wood Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Penistone, Sheffield
Reviews (5)
    • A Rustic and Industrial Style Kitchen Project, Love Wood Kitchens Love Wood Kitchens Rustic style kitchen Wood
    A Rustic and Industrial Style Kitchen Project, Love Wood Kitchens Love Wood Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
    A Rustic and Industrial Style Kitchen Project, Love Wood Kitchens Love Wood Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
    A Rustic and Industrial Style Kitchen Project

    Beautifully designed handmade kitchens, kitchen furniture and interiors, free standing kitchens, made to measure kitchens, natural wood kitchens and hand painted kitchens.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • bedrooms
    • studios
    • Cabinet making
    • furniture
    • kitchen design
    • Bespoke Kitchen
    • handmade kitchens
    • cabinet maker
    • free standing kitchens
    • industrial styling
    Service areas
    • Sheffield
    • Barnsley
    • Huddersfield
    • Leeds
    • Peak Park
    • Derbyshire
    • Penistone, Sheffield
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz 2016—Client Satisfaction
    • This professional was rated at the highest level for client satisfaction by the Houzz community.
    • The Houzz Community recommends this professional.
    Address
    unit 4 Dale Buisness centre
    s36 6et Penistone, Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1226767468 www.lovewoodkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ed
    We had a hand made kitchen, utility room and boot room all made my Clive at Lovewood. We’re very happy with the finished product, it all looks stunning. Any small snags we had after installation were soon put right by Clive. Overall we are very happy and would definitely recommend.
    8 months ago
    Carole Ashworth-Lord
    From the first time I found Clive's website I knew I was going to have a great experience. It was clear from the website and the reviews that Clive has a real passion for his craft. He and Gina visited our home several times to discuss our ideas and give us their invaluable advice. The design process enabled me to add in changes and my whims and quirky ideas were incorporated meticulously. Nothing was too much trouble and Clive accommodated my ideas with skill. When it came to fitting the kitchen Clive was able to work along side and with the builders who were renovating our recently purchased Grade 2 listed home. Clive and Gina brought to life my vision of my idea of a country style kitchen that has become the heart of our home. If I could give him 10 stars I would. If you want a beautifully crafted and truly bespoke kitchen, you must use Clive, you will have a wonderful experience from start to finish.
    9 months ago
    Heather Leacock
    almost 5 years ago
