At No 19
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lymington Hampshire Uk
Projects

    • Lymington renovation project, At No 19 At No 19
    Lymington renovation project, At No 19 At No 19
    Lymington renovation project, At No 19 At No 19
    +10
    Lymington renovation project
    Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen, At No 19 At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
    Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen, At No 19 At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
    Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen, At No 19 At No 19 Eclectic style kitchen
    +3
    Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen
    Refurbishment Project West Sussex, At No 19 At No 19 Classic style houses
    Refurbishment Project West Sussex, At No 19 At No 19 Minimalist kitchen
    Refurbishment Project West Sussex, At No 19 At No 19 Minimalist kitchen
    +9
    Refurbishment Project West Sussex
    New build West Sussex UK, At No 19 At No 19 Rustic style houses
    New build West Sussex UK, At No 19 At No 19 Rustic style houses
    New build West Sussex UK, At No 19 At No 19 Minimalist kitchen
    +2
    New build West Sussex UK
    New build Hampshire UK, At No 19 At No 19 Classic style houses
    New build Hampshire UK, At No 19 At No 19 Modern living room
    New build Hampshire UK, At No 19 At No 19 Modern living room
    +6
    New build Hampshire UK
    Interior Designers At No 19 apply the same dedication and flair to each project, whether it is a single window treatment solution, a one room make-over, or a whole house remodel.  Residential, commercial, hotel, shop, office, function room or holiday home the outcome will always be a stylish, practical living or working space.

    At No 19 offer a unique interior specification service to property developers. We have a broad based knowledge of what works and what doesn't, we are innovative, practical, cost conscious and cost effective.

    Based in coastal South Hampshire on the edge of the New Forest we work throughout Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, so whether you are building, buying, selling or refurbishing a home or business At No 19 have the skills, ability and desire to help you achieve your goal.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Property Renovation
    • New build specification
    Service areas
    • Hampshire
    • West Sussex
    • dorset
    • The New Forest
    • lymington
    • Brockenhurst
    • lyndhurst
    • Milford on Sea
    • Friars Cliff
    • Highliffe
    • Christchurch
    • Poole
    • Chichester
    • Emsworth
    Address
    SO41 0PY Lymington Hampshire Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1590641804 www.atno19.co.uk
