Interior Designers At No 19 apply the same dedication and flair to each project, whether it is a single window treatment solution, a one room make-over, or a whole house remodel. Residential, commercial, hotel, shop, office, function room or holiday home the outcome will always be a stylish, practical living or working space.

At No 19 offer a unique interior specification service to property developers. We have a broad based knowledge of what works and what doesn't, we are innovative, practical, cost conscious and cost effective.

Based in coastal South Hampshire on the edge of the New Forest we work throughout Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, so whether you are building, buying, selling or refurbishing a home or business At No 19 have the skills, ability and desire to help you achieve your goal.