steven hampson fine furniture
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Chipping
Reviews (5)
    Saturn Cabinet, steven hampson fine furniture steven hampson fine furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    Saturn Cabinet

    Steven is a Designer Maker of contemporary fine furniture and clocks creating unique and stunning objects that have a real presence in their environment. Steven makes bespoke furniture pieces from his workshop in the Forest of Bowland, Ribble Valley for galleries and exhibitions and also to commission.

    Services
    furniture and clock designer maker
    Service areas
    all the world
    Address
    birchen lee farm, Chipping, Lancashire
    pr32gs Chipping
    United Kingdom
    +44-7908236627 www.stevenhampson.co.uk

    Reviews

    Colin Whitaker
    almost 3 years ago
    john jamieson
    Steven was great to work with, he listened to my ideas for the design and interpreted them into a beautiful piece of furniture. I'd definitely work with Steven again.
    almost 5 years ago
    Susan Marks
    For many years my husband has wanted a clock finding one we would both like has been a chore! I then discovered Steven's work and new I had found the right clock As it had to be delivered to Portugal I was not sure if it would be possible,no worries it arrived ready for a Christmas gift for my husband It looks perfect in our home and the workmanship a joy The friendly service was faultless and would recommend Steven and his craftsmanship to anyone .
    about 4 years ago
