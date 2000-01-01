Your browser is out-of-date.

VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
Architects in Dnipropetrovsk
Reviews (5)
    • Kramatorsk station redevelopment, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Classic airports
    Kramatorsk station redevelopment, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Classic airports
    Kramatorsk station redevelopment, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Classic airports
    +11
    Kramatorsk station redevelopment
    office M-03, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist study/office
    office M-03, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist study/office
    office M-03, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist study/office
    +7
    office M-03
    modular_01, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist houses
    modular_01, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist houses
    modular_01, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist houses
    +2
    modular_01
    apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist living room
    apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist living room
    apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist living room
    +20
    apartment V-21

    We - professionally motivated team with over 10 years experience in architectural practice.We are ready to implement modern innovative architectural and technological solutions on objects of any complexity in Ukraine and beyond its borders. We offer our clients trusting partnership in uncompromising aspiration to get the best result.

    Services
    • Contemporary architectural design
    • architectural restoration and conservation
    • furniture and inerior design
    • works management.
    Service areas
    • all the world
    • Europe
    • United Arab Emirates
    • China
    • Ukraine
    • united states
    Address
    Minina str., 3/37
    49101 Dnipropetrovsk
    Ukraine
    +380-665911082 www.valentirov.com

    Reviews

    Rash DV
    High level of work performed.
    over 5 years ago
    андрій великий
    Professionals
    almost 2 years ago
    Эдуард Пухаев
    A very modern and convenient office for creating truly creative and rational projects.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
