introductionWidianto UTOMO (GO) (b 1972) is a multi-talents art designer born as third generation of overseas Chinese migrant. His east and western style educational background and his love of travel due to his studies, work related, curiousity, passion and sense of discovering makes his design unique.His works: drawings, photography, design a thought/ idea have been exhibited and published in Italy, France, Indonesia, Australia, China, Puerto Rico and Japan.One of his projects with Fellissimo/Unesco/design 21 project has become permanent collection at the Kobe Museum in Japan.