Top Floor Sanding London
Flooring in London
Reviews
    • When you spot the first scratches and imperfections on your wooden floors, make sure to contact Top Floor Sanding London for a floor sanding service. We are certified technicians who specialise in floor care. We know everything about floor sanding and we use modern equipment. We will remove dirt, scratches and unevenness from your wooden surfaces. As a result they will be flat, smooth and clean. Not to mention, we will apply finish so that the surface is shiny. Do not hesitate to contact our company whenever you need floor sanding. We are at your disposal 7 days a week and we are always there for you

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW16 4AQ London
    United Kingdom
    www.floor-sanding-london.org.uk

    Reviews

    brad.riley
    The specialists arrived on time and carefully inspected every part of my wood floors before the performance of the sanding procedure. Thank you again for the good job.
    almost 7 years ago
