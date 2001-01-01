Your browser is out-of-date.

Greg Natale Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Projects

    • Avalon House, Greg Natale Design Greg Natale Design Modern houses
    Avalon House, Greg Natale Design Greg Natale Design Modern kitchen
    Avalon House, Greg Natale Design Greg Natale Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Avalon House

    Greg Natale founded his award-winning interior design company Greg Natale Design in 2001; one of Australia’s

    top design studios, Natale’s work examines the integration of design and decoration in residential, retail and commercial spaces as well as residential exterior design.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Winner of Interior Designer of the Year at the 2014 and 2011 Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards
    Address
    SW6 2AD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073719225 www.gregnatale.com
