Chalon
Kitchen Manufacturers in London
Projects

    • Chalon Kitchens

    Chalon have been handcrafting their uniquely styled free standing kitchen furniture for over 35 years.

    The uncompromising commitment to craftsmanship provides unparalleled. quality and a timeless appeal that simply cannot be equalled. The Chalon style is typically classic and elegant, inspired by 18th and 19th Century English country furniture with particular influences from France, Scandinavia and Ireland.

    Using only the finest materials, our kitchens are made from solid wood (Responsibly sourced,) and are handcrafted by our team of highly skilled master craftsmen.

    Chalon Original Free Standing kitchens combine solid wood, timeless style, unique paint finishes and the finest possible cabinet making. 

    Services
    • Design
    • manufacter and installtion of Classic Kitchens
    Service areas
    UK, Europ, and London
    Address
    The Plaza, 535 Kings Road, Chelsea
    SW10 0SZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073491431 www.chalon.com
