Househam Henderson
Architects in London
Reviews
    Cornwall House, Slough
    Kate Spade Regent Street
    Admiral House Camberley
    Calvin Klein
    Leman Street Offices
    Casa Vary

    Househam Henderson was founded in 1980 when Chris Henderson established our first office in Winchester, England. In the intervening years we have grown to a 100-strong practice under the leadership of our CEO Eddie Miles, ably supported by a team of experienced directors who run our offices in London, Madrid, Paris and Berlin. Our knowledge and experience span different project types and sectors and we pride ourselves in our ability to maintain a high quality of delivery; combining in-depth local knowledge with international expertise.

    We enjoy creating intelligent, practical, visually exciting spaces that enhance everyday life. Everything we build is the result of our belief in high-quality, sustainable design and attention to detail.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    39 Moreland Street
    EC1V 8BB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079403170 www.househamhenderson.com

