Debbie Manson
Designers in London
    Wave, leaf, rock, sand collection by Debbie Manson 2015

    Debbie Manson produces hand printed bespoke textile products for interiors.  

    Her non digital approach to design enables her to make playful prints which evolve from her bold graphic drawings  and collages.  She is especially interested in colour, shape, composition and the hand printed process.

    Her recent cushion collection is inspired by her visits to the coast of Brittany and reflects her interest in modern design.

    She studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and lives and works in East London.

    Hand screen printed textile products
    • UK and internationally
    • London
    20 Woodville Road
    E17 7EP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7962057014 www.facebook.com/debbiemanson10
