Debbie Manson produces hand printed bespoke textile products for interiors.

Her non digital approach to design enables her to make playful prints which evolve from her bold graphic drawings and collages. She is especially interested in colour, shape, composition and the hand printed process.

Her recent cushion collection is inspired by her visits to the coast of Brittany and reflects her interest in modern design.

She studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design and lives and works in East London.