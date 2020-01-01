Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bravo London Ltd
Cabinets & Cabinetry in London
Overview 21Projects (21) 6Ideabooks (6)
Reviews (27)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sliding Door Fitted Wardrobe for Children's Bedroom with Sloped Ceiling , Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets Aluminium/Zinc Pink
    Sliding Door Fitted Wardrobe for Children's Bedroom with Sloped Ceiling
    Barbicam Project, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Barbicam Project, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Barbicam Project, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Barbicam Project
    Sliding Door Wardrobes, Fitted Bedroom wardrobes, Hinged Wardrobes, Walk In Closets, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Sliding Door Wardrobes, Fitted Bedroom wardrobes, Hinged Wardrobes, Walk In Closets
    Sliding Door Wardrobes, Fitted Bedroom wardrobes, Hinged Wardrobes, Walk In Closets, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern living room
    Sliding Door Wardrobes, Fitted Bedroom wardrobes, Hinged Wardrobes, Walk In Closets
    fitted wardrobe, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    fitted wardrobe
    fitted wardrobe, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern living room
    fitted wardrobe, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern living room
    fitted wardrobe, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Modern living room
    +1
    fitted wardrobe
    Show all 21 projects

    Bravo London Limited is a furniture manufacturer who specialises in bespoke sliding door wardrobes, fitted wardrobes and walk in wardrobes; on a mission to produce and deliver the highest quality stylish bedroom sliding doors and storage systems which are spacious, functional and affordable.

    Services
    • manufacturer of sliding wardrobes
    • walk in wardrobes
    • sliding doors
    • storage systems
    • custom sliding wardrobes
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Unit 5, The Chase Centre 8 Chase Road,
    NW10 6QD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089655680 www.bravolondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    James Demaure James Demaure
    After renovating my property, I needed to furnish 3 bedrooms and my kitchen. Chose Bravo as they were recommended by my friend. Glad I did! Got 3 beautiful fitted wardrobes, a walk-in wardrobe and a fitted kitchen. The sales representative, management and the whole team were pleasure to deal with. All my requirements were met. Thanks Bravo
    9 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
    Jamie Mitchell Jamie Mitchell
    We had five wardrobes from Bravo London fitted with sliding doors in my parent's house, the choice of options and quality of the materials used was incredible. So many variations available and truly bespoke fittings but with a reasonable price. All wardrobes ware installed within a week, and they came back to ensure I was happy with the finish.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Jay White Jay White
    We have visited a few other wardrobe makers in London but we have chosen Bravo as their salespeople were the most helpful and we were also convinced about their quality as we have visited their warehouse and had a look at samples of their work. They made two wardrobes with sliding doors for us and a wall mount furniture with mirror. I can say that each and every person (sales, admin, technicians, fitters) were very professional and knowledgeable. We are very pleased with the result and with our choice.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Show all 27 reviews
      Add SEO element