AquariumGroup
    Kitchen Splashback Through Wall Aquarium
    Luxury Home Aquariums
    The L-Shaped Bar Aquarium

    Welcome to AquariumGroup, one of the UK’s Premier Aquarium Manufacturers offering a UK wide Aquarium Design, and Installation Service. As a leading supplier of Bespoke Aquariums we work closely with Architects and Interior Designers to produce unique Custom Built Fish Tanks for both domestic and commercial environments.

    Services
    • Aquarium Design
    • Aquarium Manufacture
    • Aquarium Installation
    • Aquarium Maintenance
    Service areas
    • London
    • Berkshire
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Essex
    • Hertfordshire
    • Kent
    • Middlesex
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    • and all across the uk
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    PO Box 156
    TN15 0WA Sevenoaks, Kent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1732760991 www.aquariumgroup.co.uk
