James Jones Sculpture
Artists & Artisans in melksham
    Beyond The Edge of Reason 2009-2010
    "Origins" 2013-2014

    James is a UK based sculptor who provides bespoke services to clients nationally and internationally. James works predominantly in stainless steel, using other materials such as CorTen steel when appropriate or at the request of the client. The use of a wider range of materials is available as well. 

    Services
    • Corporate art
    • public art
    • Stainless steel sculpture
    • metal garden sculpture
    • Stainless steel wall art
    • Monumental Sculpture.
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • architecture and Interior Design
    • Commercial and domestic interiors.
    • Exterior Designing
    • art
    • sculpture
    • melksham
    Address
    9 new buildings, seend cleeve
    SN12 6QD melksham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7906649280 www.jamesjonessculpture.uk
