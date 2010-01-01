Your browser is out-of-date.

James Jones Sculpture—Onepluszero Ltd
Artists & Artisans in Bristol
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Beyond The Edge of Reason 2009-2010, James Jones Sculpture - Onepluszero Ltd
    Beyond The Edge of Reason 2009-2010, James Jones Sculpture - Onepluszero Ltd
    Beyond The Edge of Reason 2009-2010, James Jones Sculpture - Onepluszero Ltd
    +2
    Beyond The Edge of Reason 2009-2010
    "Origins" 2013-2014, James Jones Sculpture - Onepluszero Ltd
    "Origins" 2013-2014, James Jones Sculpture - Onepluszero Ltd
    "Origins" 2013-2014

    James is a UK based sculptor who provides bespoke services to clients nationally and internationally.  James works predominantly in stainless steel, using other materials such as CorTen steel when appropriate or at the request of the client. The use of a wider range of materials is available as well. 

    Services
    • Corporate art
    • public art
    • Stainless steel sculpture
    • metal garden sculpture
    • Stainless steel wall art
    • Monumental Sculpture.
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • architecture and Interior Design
    • Commercial and domestic interiors.
    • Exterior Designing
    • art
    • sculpture
    Address
    15 Church Road, Devizes, Wiltshire
    SN10 5YA Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7906649280 www.jamesjones.me.uk
