ProSpray London Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Harrow
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Bedroom furniture respray Hampstead, ProSpray London Ltd ProSpray London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Bedroom furniture respray Hampstead
    Kitchen respray in Knightsbridge , ProSpray London Ltd ProSpray London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen respray in Knightsbridge

    Refinishing furniture, doors and cabinets is the practical solution for breathing new life back into your existing décor. Why add a perfectly good piece of furniture to landfill when you can revive it?

    ProSpray can repaint metal, wood, plastic, wicker and many other materials. We can re-spray a variety of items including indoor/outdoor furniture including doors, kitchen cabinets, tables, chairs,TV cabinets and headboards. Why not explore exciting new colours or match colours to compliment your existing living space and lifestyle? Whether your taste is modern, contemporary or classic, spraying your furniture can give your furniture, cabinets and doors, a new lease on life. Restore it to the original look or change it dramatically to bring splash and excitement to your home. Contact ProSpray today and find our more about furniture refinishing.

    Services
    Kitchen and Furniture Respraying
    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • Surrey
    • London and surrounding areas
    • Harrow
    Address
    Unit 3. The Crystal Centre, Elmgrove Road,
    HA1 2HP Harrow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7721735385 www.prospraylondon.com

    Reviews

    Debby Morris
    I used ProSpray to re-respray my kitchen doors and cabinet,I've sent all pictures along with dimensions and been quoted £1250 I wansn't informed about additional hidden costs for preparation,sanding,doors installation,delivery and VAT added! ,due to our dispute he supposed to come back for snagging,my final bill was almost doubled and I was waiting over 2 mths to have this sorted but the guy never returned and I still haven't received payment confirmation
    over 5 years ago
    Mark Harrison
    If you read these review please note that only on google profile owner is not able to delete negative review, all other websites like yell, Houzz, bark and Facebook potentially can be fake or simply delated. Now I could write the story about my horrible experience with Paul from Prospray but the limit is only 180 characters. To make a short my new kitchen bought from Hawdens is ruined and I'm suing the owner for the £5000.00 damage. I believe that all other positive reviews must be fake and my experience with Paul was similar to the lade Debby who also left negative review hare. I wish I've read this before.
    about 3 years ago
    Angela Duru
    Cannot rate these guys highly enough, they gave our huge kitchen (which we could not afford to replace) a new lease of life. Same with our fitted wardrobes. Quick, efficient and cost effective service. Will definitely use again.
    over 2 years ago
