John Wilson is an interior designer with over 20 years experience of working on projects in the commercial, Retail, Residential, Hospitality and Corporate office sectors. John has an extensive track record of working with clients and liaising with architects, contractors, decorators and craftsmen and has managed multi-disciplinary teams to deliver large and small scale projects. The attention to detail, technical knowledge and ability to produce high quality work is demonstrated by the portfolio of completed work.
- Full interior Design services for Residential and Commercial clients.
- Edinburgh
- Glasgow
- London
- UK
-
46C , Eskside west
EH21 6RB Edinburgh
United Kingdom
+44-7983558740 www.johnwilson.design