Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
John Wilson Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Edinburgh
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • London Garden Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Modern living room
    London Garden Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Modern dining room
    London Garden Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Terrace house
    +4
    London Garden Flat
    Edinburgh Flat 2, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Modern kitchen
    Edinburgh Flat 2, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Modern kitchen
    Edinburgh Flat 2, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Built-in kitchens Marble
    +2
    Edinburgh Flat 2
    Edinburgh Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Edinburgh Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Minimalist kitchen
    Edinburgh Flat, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Modern living room
    +9
    Edinburgh Flat
    Cassettini, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    Cassettini, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    Cassettini, John Wilson Design John Wilson Design Living roomSide tables & trays
    +3
    Cassettini

    John Wilson is an interior designer with over 20 years experience of working on projects in the commercial, Retail, Residential, Hospitality and Corporate office sectors. John has an extensive track record of working with clients and liaising with architects, contractors, decorators and craftsmen and has managed multi-disciplinary teams to deliver large and small scale projects. The attention to detail, technical knowledge and ability to produce high quality work is demonstrated by the  portfolio of completed work.

    Services
    Full interior Design services for Residential and Commercial clients.
    Service areas
    • Edinburgh
    • Glasgow
    • London
    • UK
    Address
    46C , Eskside west
    EH21 6RB Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-7983558740 www.johnwilson.design

    Reviews

    M C
    Excellent service 👍🏻
    almost 2 years ago
    Dawn Bayley
    John has undertaken interior design work for me in the past and I can unreservedly recommend him. He is personable and easy to deal with, professional in both his work and manner and his talent is obvious for all to see. His attention to detail and the brief adds to his design talent. I am particularly grateful for his use of colour in my home, something I believe I would have shied away from if designing for myself. It works beautifully and makes the statement home that I could only dream of. Thank you John!
    over 2 years ago
    Stevan Croasdale
    From initial drawings, colour advice and tile choice through to visits during the works to ensure the detail of the design were carried through, John’s involvement was instrumental in giving me the confidence to take my shower room through to completion. I look forward to the next time I’ll be calling on John’s advice. Highly recommended.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element