Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The House Ministry Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cheltenham
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Colourful Snug, The House Ministry Ltd The House Ministry Ltd Modern living room
    Colourful Snug, The House Ministry Ltd The House Ministry Ltd Modern living room
    Colourful Snug

    Close your eyes……..imagine that you are walking into a home that completely reflects your story and harmonises all you and your partner's conflicting design ideas.   

    That feeling is the soul and art of interior design, and we bring something extra to your project

    It’s not just about picking an individual sofa or a paint colour.

    It’s about establishing a vision for a room, the best function and flow. 

    It’s the alchemy of all the ingredients that go into a room, we will bring them together in a unique and special way. 

    You’ll not only be accessing our vision, but our execution skills, our efficiency, our contacts and connections.  

    We are experts in residential design.  When you work with us, we take care to make sure you get the best from your home, making it a place of beauty and retreat.

    Email us on info@thehouseministry.co.uk or book a call back at a time to suit you via https://calendly.com/thm-interior-design

     Look forward to hearing from you. 


    Services
    • Interior Design and Decoration
    • Project co-ordination
    • Property Presentation
    • Interior Design—Turnkey
    • Design MasterPlan
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Cheltenham
    • Stroud
    • Nailsworth
    • Cirencester
    • Tetbury
    • Winchcombe
    • Gloucester
    • Cotswolds
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    Eagle Tower, 3rd Floor, Montpellier Drive
    501 Cheltenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1242806131 www.thehouseministry.co.uk
      Add SEO element