Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Waltham Abbey
    The Helios Series, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsDrawers & shelves
    The Helios Series, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    The Helios Series, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
    +1
    The Helios Series
    Princess Sarah, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Dressing roomSeating
    Princess Sarah, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Dressing roomSeating
    Princess Sarah, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Dressing roomSeating
    +1
    Princess Sarah

    I am an independent designer and maker of fine furniture.

    Based on the north edge of London I design and create pieces mainly on commission for private clients but also in response to briefs from interior designers and commercial businesses. I also make and exhibit speculative work which is designed primarily to push my skills in new directions.

    The core approach of my business is to privide very high quality outcomes which deliver on both meeting the expectations of my clients and timescales for delivery and installation. Much of my work is through word of mouth by previous clients and repeat customers.

    I have the ability to deliver a wide product range from small but beatifully made jewellery boxes to interiors fit outs and high quality kitchen installations.

    Services
    • Furniture Design
    • manufacture and installation
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Waltham Abbey
    Address
    Black Dog Studio, Lea Road Trading Estate
    EN9 1AE Waltham Abbey
    United Kingdom
    +44-7709906413 www.benrawlinson.co.uk
