I am an independent designer and maker of fine furniture.

Based on the north edge of London I design and create pieces mainly on commission for private clients but also in response to briefs from interior designers and commercial businesses. I also make and exhibit speculative work which is designed primarily to push my skills in new directions.

The core approach of my business is to privide very high quality outcomes which deliver on both meeting the expectations of my clients and timescales for delivery and installation. Much of my work is through word of mouth by previous clients and repeat customers.

I have the ability to deliver a wide product range from small but beatifully made jewellery boxes to interiors fit outs and high quality kitchen installations.