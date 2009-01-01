McCrum interior Design has built a reputation for delivering a high quality, intelligent interior design service that is tailored to our client's individual needs..

Our studio is based in Kings Cross and we have a highly experienced, creative team of first class designers and interior architects who have vast experience of the design process, running projects and collaborating with other consultants.

We are design-led and committed to providing sustainable and cost effective solutions that are environmentally and socially responsive. Designing to enhance the quality of people lives.

Our current client list includes: London Borough of Camden, Savills, London Borough of Ealing, Southern Housing Group, Spenhill Regeneration Ltd, Indigo Scott and artist Raqib Shaw.

Design awards and achievements include:

• Best Show home of the year ‘First Time Buyer Awards’ • SBID Finalist – international Design Awards 2013 • ‘Showroom of the Year’ – Poggenpohl UK 2009 •