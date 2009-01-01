Your browser is out-of-date.

McCrum Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • McCrum interior Design has built a reputation for delivering a high quality, intelligent interior design service  that is tailored to our client's individual needs..  

    Our studio is based in Kings Cross and we have a highly experienced, creative team of first class designers and interior architects who have vast experience of the design process, running projects and collaborating with other consultants.  

    We are design-led and committed to providing sustainable and cost effective solutions that are environmentally and socially responsive.  Designing to enhance the quality of people lives.

    Our current client list includes: London Borough of Camden, Savills, London Borough of Ealing, Southern Housing Group,  Spenhill Regeneration Ltd, Indigo Scott and artist Raqib Shaw.  

    Design awards and achievements include: 

    • Best Show home of the year ‘First Time Buyer Awards’  • SBID Finalist – international Design Awards 2013 • ‘Showroom of the Year’ – Poggenpohl UK 2009 • 

    Services
    • The LRD team work from Concept to Completion; initial space planning
    • Design development
    • implementation and furnishing and styling.
    Service areas
    London & International
    Company awards
    Address
    United House
    N7 9DP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7767473444 www.mccruminteriordesign.co.uk
