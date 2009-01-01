McCrum interior Design has built a reputation for delivering a high quality, intelligent interior design service that is tailored to our client's individual needs..
Our studio is based in Kings Cross and we have a highly experienced, creative team of first class designers and interior architects who have vast experience of the design process, running projects and collaborating with other consultants.
We are design-led and committed to providing sustainable and cost effective solutions that are environmentally and socially responsive. Designing to enhance the quality of people lives.
Our current client list includes: London Borough of Camden, Savills, London Borough of Ealing, Southern Housing Group, Spenhill Regeneration Ltd, Indigo Scott and artist Raqib Shaw.
Design awards and achievements include:
• Best Show home of the year ‘First Time Buyer Awards’ • SBID Finalist – international Design Awards 2013 • ‘Showroom of the Year’ – Poggenpohl UK 2009 •
- Services
- The LRD team work from Concept to Completion; initial space planning
- Design development
- implementation and furnishing and styling.
- Service areas
- London & International
- Company awards
- Address
-
United House
N7 9DP London
United Kingdom
+44-7767473444 www.mccruminteriordesign.co.uk