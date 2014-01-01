We are an innovative garden design practice working for clients in London, the home counties and across the UK.

Our work is characterised by a strong use of geometry that lends a contemporary underlying structure to the garden. Planting is key and the use of dynamic plants with a naturalistic feel creates a soft contrast to the clean lines in our designs. By working closely with our clients, listening to their needs, ideas and aspirations we are able to produce bespoke garden design solutions, tailored to their individual requirements. Our portfolio ranges from relaxed country gardens to bold urban spaces, each approached with a creative sensibility and passion for design and horticulture. Whether you have a large rural garden or a more intimate space we have the specialist knowledge to make your garden the perfect extension to your home.