Garden Arts
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
Projects

    Large family garden
    New Granite Terrace with Pool
    Small Traditional Garden for Victorian House
    Fern Garden
    Long Family Garden

    We are a West London based garden design studio with over 20 year's experience.   Our portfolio of work ranges from small courtyards to large rural landscapes, both contemporary and traditional.  Close attention to detail coupled with creative flair ensures that every space is unique and reflects the needs of our clients.   

    Services
    • Surveying
    • garden design
    • project monitoring
    • Planting
    • Garden Consultations
    Service areas
    • Greater London Area
    • Greater London
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    • London
    Address
    12 Highview Road
    W13 0HB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089972007 garden-arts.com
