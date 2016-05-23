Your browser is out-of-date.

L M B INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Broadstairs
    • Georgian Mansion Living/Dining room, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Classic style living room
    Georgian Mansion Living/Dining room
    Library , L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS
    Library , L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS
    Library , L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS
    Library
    Easter chicks , L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Easter chicks
    Log Cabin, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Rustic style conference centres
    Log Cabin, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Log Cabin
    Nursery, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Modern nursery/kids room
    Nursery, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS Modern nursery/kids room
    Nursery, L M B INTERIORS L M B INTERIORS
    Nursery

    Everyone wants their home to be a comfortable, stylish living area that is a reflection of their own personality - equally a business space needs to be attractive to grab the attention of new customers. Whatever your budget and whether you need full project management for your project or just advice, I can help you to achieve the look you want; I offer a professional service taking into account every design requirement needed, your likes and dislikes and any ideas you may already have and want to discuss.

    *********************************

    Flower Arrangements are the finishing touch to a design scheme: I offer a bespoke service creating real or artificial displays for the home, Hotels, work place or shop displays. I can also provide arrangements for parties or as a gift to that special person, all occasions catered for including Christmas, Easter Birthdays and Halloween to name but a few.

    *********************************

    Are you struggling to sell or home or rent your flat? A consultation on how to make your property look it's best could be beneficial - if you are a developer, I can offer a full design scheme for your show home to attract potential new buyers.

    *********************************

    Christmas can be a stressful time but decorating doesn't have to be - do you want your decorations to blend with the scheme of your room but don't know where to start or maybe your a shop keeper who wants their premises to stand out from the rest. Whatever style you want I can provide a full design service to achieve the look you want.

    ********************************* 

    Services
    Professional Interior Design services for domestic and commercial clients. Flower Arrangements for home or work place. Property styling for rental/for sale properties. Interior Christmas decorating service.
    Service areas
    • Isle of Thanet
    • Kent and surrounding areas
    Company awards
    • Regent Academy of Fine Arts Diploma: Successful Interior Design
    • Regent Academy of Fine Arts Diploma: Professional Interior Design RA (PID)
    • City and Guilds Certificate: Home Interior Design
    • Regent Academy of Fine Arts Diploma: Flower Arranging
    Address
    CT10 Broadstairs
    United Kingdom
    +44-7798560274 www.lmbinteriors.co.uk
