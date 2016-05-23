Everyone wants their home to be a comfortable, stylish living area that is a reflection of their own personality - equally a business space needs to be attractive to grab the attention of new customers. Whatever your budget and whether you need full project management for your project or just advice, I can help you to achieve the look you want; I offer a professional service taking into account every design requirement needed, your likes and dislikes and any ideas you may already have and want to discuss.

Flower Arrangements are the finishing touch to a design scheme: I offer a bespoke service creating real or artificial displays for the home, Hotels, work place or shop displays. I can also provide arrangements for parties or as a gift to that special person, all occasions catered for including Christmas, Easter Birthdays and Halloween to name but a few.

Are you struggling to sell or home or rent your flat? A consultation on how to make your property look it's best could be beneficial - if you are a developer, I can offer a full design scheme for your show home to attract potential new buyers.

Christmas can be a stressful time but decorating doesn't have to be - do you want your decorations to blend with the scheme of your room but don't know where to start or maybe your a shop keeper who wants their premises to stand out from the rest. Whatever style you want I can provide a full design service to achieve the look you want.

